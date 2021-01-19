World
Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths
- Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623.
19 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.
Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia
Read more stories
Comments