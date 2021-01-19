Markets
Philippines tenders for 100,000 T feed wheat, 80,000 T barley
19 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Importers in the Philippines are tendering to purchase around 100,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 80,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.
Deadline for price submissions is also Tuesday, Jan. 19, they said.
Shipment is believed to be in April/May if sourced from the Black Sea region but the wheat can be sourced from optional origins.
