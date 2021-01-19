Markets
Euro zone's current account surplus narrows in November: ECB
- The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account surplus of 24.6 billion euros in November.
19 Jan 2021
FRANKFURT: The euro zone's current account surplus narrowed slightly in November due to a larger deficit in secondary income, which includes outflows such as remittances and taxes, European Central Bank data showed on Tuesday.
The bloc of 19 countries sharing the euro recorded a current account surplus of 24.6 billion euros in November, down from 25.6 billion euros in October, according to adjusted figures.
Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR
Euro zone's current account surplus narrows in November: ECB
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade
Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark
PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case
Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO
Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country
Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'
Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply
FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia
Read more stories
Comments