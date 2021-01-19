ANL 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.45%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.99%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
BOP 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
DGKC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.54%)
EPCL 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.58%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.75%)
FFL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.59%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HUBC 84.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.75%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
KAPCO 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.6%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
PPL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.73 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.35%)
PTC 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
TRG 105.85 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (2.89%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.59%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.42%)
BR30 24,824 Increased By ▲ 378.44 (1.55%)
KSE100 45,909 Increased By ▲ 182.28 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,155 Increased By ▲ 135.11 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong Q4 2020 unemployment at 16 year high, hit by economic slowdown

  • Protests in 2019 and later the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020 have battered the city's economy, with full year gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to contract 6.1%.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to a 16-year high of 6.6% in October-December 2020, as a new wave of coronavirus infections slammed the brakes on a wide range of economic activities.

The figure compared with 6.3% in the September-November period and was the highest since the last quarter of 2004 when unemployment hit 6.6%.

The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.4% in the two three-month rolling periods. The number of unemployed rose by about 1,500 people to 245,800 in the three months ended in December.

Labour Secretary Law Chi-kwong said the labour market deteriorated due to the fourth wave of the pandemic that started in the latter part of November.

"As the fourth wave of local epidemic continues to weigh on local consumption sentiment and disrupt economic activities, the labour market will remain under notable pressure in the near term," he said, adding the government has rolled out measures to provide further support to the hard-hit sectors.

The unemployment rate for the consumption- and tourism-related sectors combined increased by 0.5 percentage points to 10.6% in October-December, while the unemployment rate for food and beverage sector rose to 13.8% from 13.1% in the previous three-month period.

Protests in 2019 and later the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020 have battered the city's economy, with full year gross domestic product (GDP) forecast to contract 6.1%.

hong kong gdp coronavirus infections Labour Secretary Law Chi kwong

Hong Kong Q4 2020 unemployment at 16 year high, hit by economic slowdown

Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade

Pakistan's Prosperity Index reaches all-time high in November 2020: Report

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

PDM to march to ECP office today against delay in PTI foreign funding case

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters