Pakistan Ascends to 111th Position in the Trading Across Border Index: FBR

Pakistan has improved its rankings in the Trading Across Border Index by 31 positions, moving up from the 142th to the 111th. According to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), this major achievement was only possible because of increased efforts directed towards ensuring ease of doing business in the country.

While Pakistan climbed up the ladder in the Trading Across Border Index to the 111th position, it simultaneously also moved up 28 places – from 136th to 108th – in World Bank's 'Ease of Doing Business 2020' Index.

Moreover, achievement of these two milestones has led Pakistan to become the sixth reformer globally and the first in South Asia to have improved ease of doing business in national and international trade.

Federal Board of Revenue was able to make trading across borders easier by focusing three crucial areas:

Enhancing the integration of various agencies in the Web-Based One Customs electronic system; Reducing the number of documents required for import and export clearances; Enhancing capacities of Customs officials for playing proactive role in regulating border trade.

While border facilitation has been one of the top priority areas of the Government, concerted efforts by Pakistan Customs, under FBR, has also led to impressive performance in terms of compliance to the provisions of World Trade Organization (WTO)’s Trade Facilitation Agreement, complementing Pakistan’s ascend in Trading Across Border Index.

Pakistan Customs also devised strategies to ensure implementation of effective custom controls to facilitate compliant trade, while subjecting lesser or non-compliant trade to greater scrutiny. These measures have allowed Pakistan Customs to not only reduce the dwell time for imports and exports at the borders and ports, but also increase the percentage of clearances through the Green Channel.

In order to further improve Pakistan’s position in Trading Across Border criterion, Federal Board of Revenue is pursuing simultaneous completion of Regional Improvement of Border Services (RIBS) and Pakistan Single Window.

RIBS is currently being implemented at Torkham, Chaman, and Wahga to improve border-crossing facilities. On the other hand, the Pakistan Single Window plans on integrating at least 46 departments or agencies online to make trading across borders a hassle free and seamless process.