Jan 19, 2021
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 11,000 mark

  • 58 people died across the country during the last 24 hours.
  • 1800 people also tested positive for COVID-19.
Aisha Mahmood 19 Jan 2021

Pakistan's death toll from the novel coronavirus crossed 11000 on Tuesday after 58 more people died across the country during the last 24 hours.

The country's death toll now stands at 11,055. From these, Sindh has reported 3,813 deaths, Punjab 4,460, Balochistan 190 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,791 deaths. Similarly, Islamabad has reported 457 fatalities, Gilgit-Baltistan 101 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir has so far confirmed 243 deaths.

Meanwhile, 36,513 tests were carried out during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 7,442,084. From these new tests, 1,800 came out positive, taking the country's tally to 523,011.

So far, Sindh has reported 236,530 cases, Punjab 150,316, Balochistan 18,622 and KP 63,825 cases. Moreover, 40,177 have been reported in Islamabad, 4,887 in GB and 8,654 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus in a day taking the total number to 476,471. Meanwhile, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) has approved Chinese state-owned firm Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. It has already approved the Oxford University-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

