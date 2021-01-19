World
Mexico adds more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases
- The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher.
19 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico confirmed 8,074 new coronavirus cases and 544 more fatalities on Monday, according to health ministry data, bringing its official tally to 1,649,502 infections and 141,248 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, reflecting a lack of widespread testing.
