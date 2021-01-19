ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
ASC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.59%)
ASL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
AVN 91.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.95%)
FFL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.46%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 39.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.8%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
MLCF 43.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 39.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
PIBTL 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.89 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
TRG 106.10 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.13%)
UNITY 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.29 (0.48%)
BR30 24,647 Increased By ▲ 202.31 (0.83%)
KSE100 45,941 Increased By ▲ 214.66 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,151 Increased By ▲ 130.76 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

  • Hawley, a Missouri Republican, had earlier called for the Electoral College votes of states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden to be rejected.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

US Senator Josh Hawley has found a new publisher for his book after being dropped by Simon & Schuster following the assault on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The book titled "The Tyranny of Big Tech" is critical of big tech corporations including Google and Facebook. The day after the Capitol assault, Simon & Schuster said it would no longer publish the senator's book.

Conservative publisher Regnery Publishing will now publish the book in the summer of 2021, its parent Salem Media Group said in a statement on Monday.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, had earlier called for the Electoral College votes of states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden to be rejected.

Hawley, 41, was elected to the Senate in 2018. He was the first member of his chamber to announce he would join an effort launched by conservatives in the House of Representatives to challenge the normally ceremonial process of certifying the electoral vote tally.

He came under fire after the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on Jan. 6, which delayed certification of Biden's election victory by several hours that day, as lawmakers were forced to flee to seek safety from the angry mob who had overwhelmed security forces. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the violence.

US Senate President Donald Trump Simon Kjaer Senator Josh Hawley Schuster

US Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters