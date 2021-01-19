ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
ASC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.35%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
AVN 91.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
FFL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.32%)
HASCOL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 30.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.9%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
MLCF 43.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.41%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
PPL 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.64%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.64%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
TRG 106.06 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.09%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,859 Increased By ▲ 22.4 (0.46%)
BR30 24,634 Increased By ▲ 188.93 (0.77%)
KSE100 45,956 Increased By ▲ 229.67 (0.5%)
KSE30 19,155 Increased By ▲ 135.32 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka central bank stands pat, stresses on lower lending rates

  • "Inflation could briefly accelerate over the medium term," CBSL said on account of the improvement in demand on back of policy stimuli but said it broadly expects it to remain in the 4-6% target range.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka's central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday and reiterated the requirement for lower lending rates in banks to boost economic growth in the absence of demand-driven inflation.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said it would maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance, considering the macro-economic conditions and expected developments on the domestic and global front.

The CBSL kept the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate at 4.50% and 5.50%, respectively. The statutory reserve ratio was also left unchanged at 2%.

"Although deposit rates are not expected to decline further, the high level of excess liquidity in the domestic money market leaves sufficient space for market lending rates to adjust downward, thereby providing low cost funds to the economy," the CBSL said in its statement.

The onset of the second wave of COVID-19 is expected to have dampened the momentum for GDP in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the economy is expected to have contracted by around 3.9% for the full year 2020, the central bank said.

The bank, however, expects the economy to rebound in 2021 with the support of stimulus measures.

"Reopening the country for tourist arrivals under strict health guidelines could help improve external sector conditions in the period ahead," CBSL said.

The central bank has cut interest rates by 350 basis points since May 2019, when the deadly Easter bomb attacks triggered a slump in investment and tourism, which was followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Inflation could briefly accelerate over the medium term," CBSL said on account of the improvement in demand on back of policy stimuli but said it broadly expects it to remain in the 4-6% target range.

It expects the external sector to remain resilient with the trade deficit continuing to narrow and a rebound in workers' remittances seen since the second half of 2020.

COVID19 coronavirus pandemic US trade deficit Sri Lanka's central bank Central Bank of Sri Lanka accommodative monetary policy CBSL

Sri Lanka central bank stands pat, stresses on lower lending rates

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters