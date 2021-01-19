ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
Indian shares rise, Maruti gains after raising car prices

  • Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rose 2% after the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.
Reuters 19 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday after dropping 2% in the past couple of sessions, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki gaining after deciding to raise prices of select models.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.9% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.9% at 49,010.43 by 0350 GMT. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rose 2% after the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

Mindtree Ltd shares rose 4% after the information technology services provider reported strong December quarter results on Monday.

