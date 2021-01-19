Markets
Indian shares rise, Maruti gains after raising car prices
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rose 2% after the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.
19 Jan 2021
BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday after dropping 2% in the past couple of sessions, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki gaining after deciding to raise prices of select models.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.9% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.9% at 49,010.43 by 0350 GMT. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.
Mindtree Ltd shares rose 4% after the information technology services provider reported strong December quarter results on Monday.
