ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
ASC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.35%)
ASL 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
BOP 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
DGKC 111.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
FFBL 27.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.08%)
HASCOL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
JSCL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.87%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
MLCF 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
PAEL 39.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.51%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
POWER 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
PPL 96.81 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.85%)
PRL 24.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
PTC 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
TRG 106.19 Increased By ▲ 3.31 (3.22%)
UNITY 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.66%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.17%)
BR100 4,860 Increased By ▲ 23.45 (0.48%)
BR30 24,658 Increased By ▲ 212.44 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By ▲ 215.62 (0.47%)
KSE30 19,152 Increased By ▲ 131.77 (0.69%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher despite lack of fresh clues

  • The dollar fetched 103.68 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.65 yen in London on Monday.
AFP 19 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday following two days of profit-taking, with few market-moving cues coming out of the United States after a public holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.68 percent or 191.95 points at 28,434.16 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.18 percent or 3.35 points to 1,848.84.

"With few fresh clues for trade after the US market was closed, investors are trying to work out where to rebound to" after recent falls on profit-taking, said Yoshihiro Ito, senior strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a note.

Investors were watching headlines linked to Japan's vaccination schedule after Taro Kono, a high-profile minister for administrative and regulatory reforms, was tasked with coordinating the vaccine rollout, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 103.68 yen in early Asian trade, against 103.65 yen in London on Monday.

In Tokyo, chip-linked shares were higher, with manufacturer Tokyo Electron rallying 2.27 percent to 44,200 yen, and testing equipment maker Advantest trading up 3.08 percent at 9,040 yen.

Banks were also higher, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading up 0.83 percent at 495.3 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial up 0.81 percent at 3,468 yen.

Yen Nikkei Yoshihiro Ito Tokyo stocks opened higher Okasan Online Securities Tokyo Electron Taro Kono Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Tokyo stocks open higher despite lack of fresh clues

Pakistan should withdraw anti-dumping duty imposed on BOPP from UAE: WTO

Curbing illegal trade: 1,083 petrol stations sealed across country

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China to support economic recovery, avoid 'policy cliff'

Expired agreement behind reduced LNG supply

FBI says Capitol rioter allegedly hoped to sell Pelosi laptop to Russia

UN notes "tangible progress" on Libya

Biden team says US will not lift travel bans, despite Trump statement

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters