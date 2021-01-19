Cabinet to discuss Broadsheet penalty episode today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Jan 19) will discuss the penalty paid to Broadsheet with a view to deflecting criticism on the government.

A three-member committee comprising Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science and Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain and Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari will look into the pros and cons of Broadsheet controversy. To be presided over by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan the Cabinet will also discuss political situation of the country. The protest of opposition parties (PDM) in front of the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan will be held tomorrow- at about the same time as when the Cabinet will be in session. The resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan is also expected to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will be updated on Covid-19 situation in the country and discussions with different countries or companies for procurement of vaccine will be shared.

The Cabinet will also discuss energy crisis (gas) in the country and timing of increase in electricity prices by 17 per cent.

The Cabinet will discuss economic situation of the country and prices of essential commodities especially sugar and flour which are continuously showing an increasing trend.

The Cabinet will consider summaries of different Ministries/Division as regular agenda items.

The Cabinet will approve reconstitution of Board of Directors of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The cabinet will ratify decisions taken by the Cabinet Commission for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on January 7, 2021, decisions of Cabinet Committee on Energy of January 7, and January 14, 2021 and decisions of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR).