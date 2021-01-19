ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet to discuss Broadsheet penalty episode today

Mushtaq Ghumman 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Jan 19) will discuss the penalty paid to Broadsheet with a view to deflecting criticism on the government.

A three-member committee comprising Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Science and Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain and Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari will look into the pros and cons of Broadsheet controversy. To be presided over by the Prime Minister, Imran Khan the Cabinet will also discuss political situation of the country. The protest of opposition parties (PDM) in front of the offices of Election Commission of Pakistan will be held tomorrow- at about the same time as when the Cabinet will be in session. The resignation of Nadeem Afzal Chan is also expected to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet will be updated on Covid-19 situation in the country and discussions with different countries or companies for procurement of vaccine will be shared.

The Cabinet will also discuss energy crisis (gas) in the country and timing of increase in electricity prices by 17 per cent.

The Cabinet will discuss economic situation of the country and prices of essential commodities especially sugar and flour which are continuously showing an increasing trend.

The Cabinet will consider summaries of different Ministries/Division as regular agenda items.

The Cabinet will approve reconstitution of Board of Directors of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

The cabinet will ratify decisions taken by the Cabinet Commission for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on January 7, 2021, decisions of Cabinet Committee on Energy of January 7, and January 14, 2021 and decisions of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR).

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain PDM COVID19 Imran Khan Election Commission of Pakistan Dr. Shireen Mazari Nadeem Afzal Chan CCIR NTDC Senator Shibli Faraz Broadsheet case energy crisis CCLC

Cabinet to discuss Broadsheet penalty episode today

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.