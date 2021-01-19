ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Call to spend more in agri sector to ensure prosperity

Recorder Report Updated 19 Jan 2021

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi has said that agriculture sector shares 21 to 23 percent of Pakistan’s total GDP, while in agriculture sector livestock shares 60 percent and if we spend more in this sector, we can build a prosperous society on stronger and sustainable footings.

This he said while addressing a ceremony to distribute Artificial Insemination kits and nitrogen cylinders at Tando Jam, on Monday.

A total of 662 students completed their training at the Artificial Insemination Centre at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam.

Secretary Livestock Ijaz Ahmed Mahesar, DG Livestock Sindh Dr Muzaffar Ali Vighio, Dean of Faculty Dr Ghayasuddin Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

He said that industrial GDP never exceeded from 9 percent and at the creation of Pakistan, the Livestock has much more contribution in to country’s economy but unfortunately it has never been given due importance and it grows-up with a natural support, and if we prioritize this sector, we can multiply our economy.

Addressing at the function, Provincial Minister Abdul Bari Pitafi said that a MOU has been signed among, Sindh Livestock Department, Breeders Association and other stakeholders to increase the growth of indigenous breeds of cattle through artificial insemination.

He said that inseminator who completed the training, are being provided insemination kits so that they can go to the field and educate breeder about the benefits of artificial insemination.

He said that since we have mixed breeds we have no knowledge about these breeds therefore we are trying to keep these breeds save, he said.

If our farmers are prosperous then Sindh will be prosperous and if Sindh is prosperous then Pakistan will also be prosperous. Therefore, there is a need for all our inseminator to perform their duties in the field with determination.

He said that even when the world was not developed, Sindh was prosperous due to its strong agriculture and added that the situation will also be different today and if we had also spent in the livestock sector, the world would have been farming our breeds. “We can build our economy by spending more in livestock, if we follow our glorious past” he said.

He said that even if we continue the training program of the existing insemination for 20 years, it will not be able to meet our needs therefore there is a need to continue this program for better planning for development of livestock sector and we will train 50 more inseminators in the next phase of training.

He said that last year we organized a livestock expo to promote farmers, researchers and cattle owners from all over Pakistan and people were amazed to see the indigenous rare species.

He said that we kept only 36 indigenous breeds of goats in that expo while there were other breeds of cows, oxen and buffaloes. He said that farmers of Punjab are selling cattle of Sindh through social media and only one pink goat (Ghulabi Bakri) costs up to Rs 3.8 million.

In program the provincial minister distributed laptops among 13 focal persons of Animal Husbandry to keep close contact and mutual communication. On the occasion, the provincial minister also planted saplings in the premises of Artificial Insemination Centre.

