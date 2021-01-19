ECNEC reconstituted

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister in Monday re-constituted the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Finance and Revenue Chairman

A notification issued stated that in supersession of Cabinet Division’s Notification No.F.5/2/2018- dated 28” April, 2020, the Prime Minister has been pleased to re-constitute the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The composition of the ECNEC shall now be as under: (i) Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Finance and Revenue Chairman and Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Member Initiatives, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, Minister for Economic Affairs Member, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries and Member Production Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Finance, Punjab Member, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Member Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister for Finance, Khyber Member Pakhtunkhwa Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Minister for Communication and Works Member Department, Balochistan as its members

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division are by special invitation for all items.

