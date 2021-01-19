ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,836 Decreased By ▼ -19.88 (-0.41%)
BR30 24,445 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.25%)
KSE100 45,727 Decreased By ▼ -204.32 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,020 Decreased By ▼ -89.89 (-0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECNEC reconstituted

Zaheer Abbasi 19 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister in Monday re-constituted the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Finance and Revenue Chairman

A notification issued stated that in supersession of Cabinet Division’s Notification No.F.5/2/2018- dated 28” April, 2020, the Prime Minister has been pleased to re-constitute the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The composition of the ECNEC shall now be as under: (i) Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Finance and Revenue Chairman and Asad Umar, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Member Initiatives, Makhdoom Khusro Bukhtiar, Minister for Economic Affairs Member, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Industries and Member Production Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Finance, Punjab Member, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Member Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Minister for Finance, Khyber Member Pakhtunkhwa Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi, Minister for Communication and Works Member Department, Balochistan as its members

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Secretary, Economic Affairs Division Secretary, Finance Division Secretary, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division are by special invitation for all items.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Asad Umar Finance Division Minister for Planning ECNEC Executive Committee Economic Affairs

ECNEC reconstituted

Anti-govt protests: PDM announces new round of rallies across Pakistan

Chairman-MD USC ‘infighting’ led to BoD dissolution

Tax officers deputed at all sugar mills, FBR tells SAB

Domestic debt, liabilities reach Rs24.64trn

FDI declines 29pc in H1FY21

Rental power dispute settlement: Reward for those who helped country save $1.2bn

Congress, Shiv Sena seek inquiry into Goswami’s messages

All classes of employment under PPL: Govt decides to extend Act for six months

Eni, Vitol place lowest offers for March tender

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.