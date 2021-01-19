KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 18, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 643,780,081 408,319,928 26,450,458,957 14,765,197,305 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,312,691,982 (1,550,398,784) 762,293,199 Local Individuals 21,879,670,448 (20,669,074,099) 1,210,596,349 Local Corporates 9,108,671,043 (11,081,560,591) (1,972,889,548) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021