Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
19 Jan 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (January 18, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
643,780,081 408,319,928 26,450,458,957 14,765,197,305
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,312,691,982 (1,550,398,784) 762,293,199
Local Individuals 21,879,670,448 (20,669,074,099) 1,210,596,349
Local Corporates 9,108,671,043 (11,081,560,591) (1,972,889,548)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.