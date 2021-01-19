Markets
Algeria tenders to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes milling wheat
- The tender sought a nominal 50,000 tonnes but Algeria often buys considerably more in its tenders than the nominal volume sought.
19 Jan 2021
HAMBURG: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.
Tender deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 20.
