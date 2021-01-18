Three senators among 154 lawmakers suspended over failure to file assets returns

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended membership of 154 federal and provincial lawmaker over failing to submit assets and liabilities statements.

As per details, the commission also suspended memberships of three senators –Musadik Masood Malik, Kamran Michael, and Shamim Afridi.

Furthermore, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Ali Zaidi, Amir Liaquat Hussain, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui are also included among the 48 members suspended from the National Assembly.

From total 1195 lawmakers, 1131 have submitted their declarations of assets, ECP stated.

From Punjab, 52 lawmakers were suspended, while Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi and 18 others have been debarred from the Sindh Assembly.

The ECP has suspended 26 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and six from the Balochistan Assembly, including Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.