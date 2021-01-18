ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
Pakistan wants to further strengthen trade, economic cooperation with Vietnam: President

  • The President underlined the need to foster people-to-people contacts by promoting cooperation in the fields of tourism and education.
APP 18 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Vietnam and wanted to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Vietnamese investors needed to take advantage of Pakistan’s improved business environment as the country offered on-arrival visa facility to Vietnamese nationals.

The President made these remarks while talking to outgoing Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Pham Hoang Kim, who called on him here the at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Highlighting the need to institutionalize high-level bilateral exchanges, the President said that the exchange of parliamentary delegations would open up new avenues of bilateral cooperation.

He stated that Pakistan admired the fast-paced economic growth of Vietnam and is also grateful of Vietnam’s support to the country to become full-dialogue partner with the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The President underlined the need to foster people-to-people contacts by promoting cooperation in the fields of tourism and education.

He congratulated Mr Pham Hoang Kim on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts towards the promotion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

