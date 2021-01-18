ANL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.93 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.89%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
DGKC 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.11%)
FCCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.94%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.15%)
HASCOL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.76%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.9%)
KAPCO 40.56 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.19%)
MLCF 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
PAEL 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.62%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.81%)
PPL 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.03%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.9%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.4%)
TRG 102.88 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.81%)
UNITY 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,837 Decreased By ▼ -19.2 (-0.4%)
BR30 24,475 Decreased By ▼ -32.21 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,765 Decreased By ▼ -165.82 (-0.36%)
KSE30 19,026 Decreased By ▼ -83.49 (-0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CNG stations in Sindh closed again for 72 hours

  • All CNG stations will be closed across Sindh for the next three days from Monday 8 am onwards due to the on-going gas crisis in the country.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jan 2021

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that all CNG stations will be closed across Sindh for the next three days from Monday 8 am onwards due to the on-going gas crisis in the country.

After six days of closure, CNG stations were only reopened for 24 hours at 8 am yesterday, which has been closed again this morning.

According to the SSGC, CNG stations will open from Thursday 8 am all across Sindh, while LNG and other local gas stations will remain closed.

The closure of CNG stations is a cause of concern from many transporters operating in Sindh. According to SAMAA News, closure of CNG stations have immensely impacted the business of many rickshaw drivers in the province who are finding it hard to pay the rickshaw fare.

Nadeem Babar, the Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum, also explained earlier this month that the increase in demand for gas was a major reason behind this shortfall.

Moreover, he also added that there has been a major drop in domestic gas production this year as well, contributing to the overall gas shortage in the country.

GAS CNG CNG stations closed gas load shedding gas production Gas shortage CNG stations

CNG stations in Sindh closed again for 72 hours

Security forces kill two TTP linked terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters