CNG stations in Sindh closed again for 72 hours

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced that all CNG stations will be closed across Sindh for the next three days from Monday 8 am onwards due to the on-going gas crisis in the country.

After six days of closure, CNG stations were only reopened for 24 hours at 8 am yesterday, which has been closed again this morning.

According to the SSGC, CNG stations will open from Thursday 8 am all across Sindh, while LNG and other local gas stations will remain closed.

The closure of CNG stations is a cause of concern from many transporters operating in Sindh. According to SAMAA News, closure of CNG stations have immensely impacted the business of many rickshaw drivers in the province who are finding it hard to pay the rickshaw fare.

Nadeem Babar, the Special Assistant to the PM on Petroleum, also explained earlier this month that the increase in demand for gas was a major reason behind this shortfall.

Moreover, he also added that there has been a major drop in domestic gas production this year as well, contributing to the overall gas shortage in the country.