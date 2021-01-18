Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with losses
18 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the open of trade Monday as investors await the release of Chinese economic growth data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.42 percent, or 119.27 points, to 28,454.59.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.32 percent, or 11.58 points, to 3,554.80, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.30 percent, or 7.21 points, to 2,359.65.
