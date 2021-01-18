ANL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.39%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.42%)
AVN 92.39 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.38%)
BOP 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.77%)
EPCL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.59%)
FCCL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.1%)
HASCOL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
HUBC 85.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
JSCL 30.94 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.38%)
KAPCO 40.79 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (6.25%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
PAEL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.46%)
POWER 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
PPL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.02%)
PRL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.94%)
PTC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
TRG 103.37 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (6.31%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.34%)
BR100 4,868 Increased By ▲ 11.7 (0.24%)
BR30 24,659 Increased By ▲ 151.74 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,992 Increased By ▲ 61.36 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,125 Increased By ▲ 15.54 (0.08%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'It was a non-event': Pro-Trump protests quiet amid massive police presence across U.S.

  • Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out.
  • Some militias and extremist groups told followers to stay home, citing the increased security or the risk that the planned events were law-enforcement traps.
Reuters 18 Jan 2021

HARRISBURG, MICHIGAN (Reuters) - Law enforcement officers far outnumbered protesters at state capitol grounds on Sunday, as few Trump supporters who believe the president’s false claim that he won the 2020 election turned out for what authorities feared could be violent demonstrations.

More than a dozen states activated National Guard troops to help secure their capitol buildings following an FBI warning of armed demonstrations, with right-wing extremists emboldened by the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.

Security officials had eyed Sunday as the first major flashpoint, as the anti-government “boogaloo” movement made plans weeks ago to hold rallies in all 50 states.

But by Sunday evening, only small gatherings of demonstrators had taken to the streets alongside much larger crowds of law-enforcement officers and media personnel.

“It was a non-event today and we are glad it was,” said Troy Thompson, spokesman for the Department of General Services, the agency that protects the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg.

Tens of thousands of security personnel from the National Guard and law-enforcement agencies descended in recent days upon Washington, D.C., to bolster security ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony, when Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will relieve departing Republican President Donald Trump.

The image of Washington as a fortress has unsettled U.S. pride over the traditionally peaceful transfer of power.

It was unclear how much the FBI warning and robust security presence around the country on Sunday led protesters to cancel plans.

Some militias and extremist groups told followers to stay home, citing the increased security or the risk that the planned events were law-enforcement traps.

Only a few Trump supporters showed up in Harrisburg, including Alex, a 34-year-old drywall finisher from Hershey, Pennsylvania, who said he had been at the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol but did not storm the building. He declined to give his last name.

Wearing a hoodie emblazoned with “Fraud 2020,” he said he believed November’s presidential election was stolen and wanted to show his support for Trump. He noted the lack of protesters at the Pennsylvania capitol on Sunday.

“There’s nothing going on,” Alex said.

Police later opened streets that had been blocked off in anticipation of bigger crowds.

A similarly small group of about a dozen protesters, a few armed with rifles, stood outside Michigan’s capitol in Lansing. One wore fatigue pants, a tactical vest and blue Hawaiian shirt, a trademark of the anti-government boogaloo movement.

“I am not here to be violent and I hope no one shows up to be violent,” said one man standing on the lawn in front of the capitol. The man, who refused to give his name, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat and waving a “Don’t tread on me” flag.

By early evening, the capitol grounds in Lansing were deserted.

The nationwide security uptick followed the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by extremists and Trump supporters, some of whom called for the death of Vice President Mike Pence as he presided over the certification of Biden’s election victory.

The FBI and other federal agencies have warned of the potential for future violence leading up to Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, as white supremacists and other extremists seek to exploit frustration among Trump supporters who have bought into his falsehoods about electoral fraud.

Downtown Washington was a ghost town on Sunday. Gun-toting National Guard soldiers in camouflage manned checkpoints across the city center, which was closed off to traffic with large military vehicles deployed to block streets.

The streets around the Virginia statehouse in Richmond were lined with police barricades, largely deserted but for a few police officers and reporters.

Temporary fencing blocked the public entrance to the building ahead of Monday, which is traditionally a “Lobby Day” for the public to share views at the state legislature. A Virginia pro-gun advocacy group and the boogaloo movement have declared plans to hold protests on this year’s Lobby Day.

United States Conflict Trump Trump administration biden administration presidential inauguration

'It was a non-event': Pro-Trump protests quiet amid massive police presence across U.S.

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters