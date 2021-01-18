ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
Pakistan's Retail Startup Unity Retail Raises Six-figure Seed Funding

  • Pakistan's e-commerce retail solution startup, Unity Retail, has successfully raised a six-figure Seed funding round in US dollars led by Boston Equity Partners.
  • Unity Retail hopes to use this investment for further marketing and product development.
BR Web Desk 18 Jan 2021
Source: Unity Retail
Source: Unity Retail

Pakistan's e-commerce retail solution startup, Unity Retail, has successfully raised a six-figure Seed funding round in US dollars led by Boston Equity Partners.

Founded by Shoaib Ahsan and Atif Sami in 2017, Unity Retail was re-launched in 2019 as a retail network that enables retail brands to easily sell their product or services on multiple online and offline marketplaces. The startup connects e-commerce platforms directly to courier services to improve order processing and delivery. It also offers an end solution to brands for automatically processing orders and removing the need for manual verification.

The startup has allowed brands like Zellbury and Ittehad Textiles to streamline their order management process, make data-driven decisions, and optimize both costs and customer experience.

Arif Baigmohammed, co-founder of Boston Equity Partners, also comments that “Unity Retail is singularly positioned for e-commerce enablement. While the demand for the service is significant at the enterprise level, the real scale is where the platform makes it easy for SMEs and home-based entrepreneurs to leverage the e-commerce opportunity through a plug and play solution,” as reported by Magnitt.

The startup has processed orders worth $90 million ever since its re-launch and reached almost 200 clients during the pandemic.

Unity Retail hopes to use this investment for further marketing and product development. The startup also plans on expand further in Pakistan as well as in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

