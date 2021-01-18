ANL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.53%)
LG not leaving the smartphone business

  • However, as per the company's global communicator for consumer tech, Ken Hong, all of this is "completely false and without merit. I won't even justify that rumor with a statement".
Ali Ahmed 18 Jan 2021

South Korean electronics giant LG, is not mulling to shut down its smartphone manufacturing business, despite years of non-profitability.

Several technology platforms were claiming that the South Korean multinational electronics company would soon stop making smartphones due to bad business.

Recently, a report has been published by a Korean publication in which they have claimed that LG will soon stop making smartphones.

The report claims that the company will make a formal announcement later this month.

However, as per the company's global communicator for consumer tech, Ken Hong, all of this is "completely false and without merit. I won't even justify that rumor with a statement".

Following the denial of this news by LG Communicator, the website which published this false report has removed this report from the website.

south korea smartphone LG

LG not leaving the smartphone business

