LG not leaving the smartphone business

South Korean electronics giant LG, is not mulling to shut down its smartphone manufacturing business, despite years of non-profitability.

Several technology platforms were claiming that the South Korean multinational electronics company would soon stop making smartphones due to bad business.

Recently, a report has been published by a Korean publication in which they have claimed that LG will soon stop making smartphones.

The report claims that the company will make a formal announcement later this month.

However, as per the company's global communicator for consumer tech, Ken Hong, all of this is "completely false and without merit. I won't even justify that rumor with a statement".

Following the denial of this news by LG Communicator, the website which published this false report has removed this report from the website.