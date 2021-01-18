Business & Finance
Final consumption accounts for 54.3% of China's 2020 GDP
- There is still big room for consumption to play the fundamental driving force for growth.
18 Jan 2021
BEIJING: Final consumption accounted for 54.3% of China's 2020 gross domestic product (GDP), the statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe said on Monday, while capital formation accounted for 43.1%.
There is still big room for consumption to play the fundamental driving force for growth, Ning told reporters at a press conference, adding that it is also important to leverage the role of investment.
