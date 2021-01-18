ANL 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
ASC 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
ASL 23.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.34%)
AVN 92.40 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.39%)
BOP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
DGKC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.81%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.48%)
FFL 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.37%)
HASCOL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.89%)
JSCL 31.16 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (6.13%)
KAPCO 40.87 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (6.46%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.88%)
MLCF 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.67%)
PAEL 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.32%)
PIBTL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
PPL 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-1.83%)
PRL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.74%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.12%)
TRG 103.69 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (6.64%)
UNITY 31.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.21%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 12.78 (0.26%)
BR30 24,674 Increased By ▲ 166.83 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,993 Increased By ▲ 62.15 (0.14%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 20.84 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Record number of Indian-Americans to be involved in the Biden Administration

  • President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration, despite the fact that the community constitutes only one percent of the country's population.
  • Three Indian-Americans have made their way to the crucial National Security Council of the White House, thus leaving a permanent imprint on the country’s foreign policy and national security in the coming years of the Biden Administration.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 Jan 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration, despite the fact that the community constitutes only one percent of the country's population.

Reportedly, as many as 17 Indian-Americans would be part of the White House.

Kamala Harris is also the first woman, and the first individual of Indian and African-American origin to be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States.

The incoming administration, for the first time ever, has involved a record number of Indian-Americans have been involved in a presidential administration, including Neera Tanden who has been nominated as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated as the U.S Surgeon General.

In addition, Vanita Gupta has been nominated as Associate Attorney General Department of Justice, and Uzra Zeya, a former member of the foreign office, as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

For the first time ever among the Indian-Americans include two who trace their roots to Kashmir, including Aisha Shah, who has been named as Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, and Sameera Fazili, who would occupy the key position of Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council (NEC) in the White House.

Three Indian-Americans have made their way to the crucial National Security Council of the White House, thus leaving a permanent imprint on the country’s foreign policy and national security in the coming years of the Biden Administration.

“As President, I’ll also continue to rely on Indian-American diaspora, that keeps our two nations together, as I have throughout my career,” Biden stated in his address to the Indian-American community during a virtual celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

India Kamala Harris President elect Joe Biden indian americans diaspora

Record number of Indian-Americans to be involved in the Biden Administration

At least 83 killed in fighting in Sudan's Darfur: medics

Conspiracy exposed: Modi got 40 Indian soldiers killed in Pulwama to win polls: Qureshi

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Shafqat Mehmood wishes luck to students as they return to school today

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after COVID-19 shock

Pakistan LNG says supplier unable to deliver cargo after tender award

Govt likely to import LNG itself till new terminals commissioned

Covid-19 vaccines Procurements by ministry granted exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters