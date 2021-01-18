Record number of Indian-Americans to be involved in the Biden Administration

President-elect Joe Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans to key positions in his administration, despite the fact that the community constitutes only one percent of the country's population.

Reportedly, as many as 17 Indian-Americans would be part of the White House.

Kamala Harris is also the first woman, and the first individual of Indian and African-American origin to be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States.

The incoming administration, for the first time ever, has involved a record number of Indian-Americans have been involved in a presidential administration, including Neera Tanden who has been nominated as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and Dr. Vivek Murthy, who has been nominated as the U.S Surgeon General.

In addition, Vanita Gupta has been nominated as Associate Attorney General Department of Justice, and Uzra Zeya, a former member of the foreign office, as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights.

For the first time ever among the Indian-Americans include two who trace their roots to Kashmir, including Aisha Shah, who has been named as Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, and Sameera Fazili, who would occupy the key position of Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council (NEC) in the White House.

Three Indian-Americans have made their way to the crucial National Security Council of the White House, thus leaving a permanent imprint on the country’s foreign policy and national security in the coming years of the Biden Administration.

“As President, I’ll also continue to rely on Indian-American diaspora, that keeps our two nations together, as I have throughout my career,” Biden stated in his address to the Indian-American community during a virtual celebration of India’s Independence Day on August 15, 2020.