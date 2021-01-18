Palm oil snaps five-day decline on bargain-hunting

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Monday as investors looked for bargains after a sharp drop last week, though the recovery could be short-lived as the contract remained under pressure by concerns over tepid demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 20 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 3,342 ringgit ($826.61) a tonne during early trade, after five consecutive days of losses.

The contract slipped nearly 11% last week as cargo surveyors reported a 42% monthly decline in exports during Jan. 1-15.

FUNDAMENTALS