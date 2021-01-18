'Brutal act of terrorism', FO condemns assassination of two female judges in Kabul

Pakistan has strongly condemned the assassination of two female judges in Kabul and has extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

On Sunday, gunmen shot dead two Afghan women judges working for the Supreme Court in an ambush in Kabul. The attack happened as the judges were driving to their office in a court vehicle. In the attack, their driver was also wounded.

The attack occurred two days after the Pentagon announced it cut American troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) termed the attack a brutal act of terrorism and said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

"We have repeatedly called for reduction in violence and a ceasefire in Afghanistan. We strongly believe that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. We call upon all parties to accelerate the peace process," FO said.

The statement further said that Pakistan has also continued to emphasize the need to be vigilant against the spoilers of the Afghan peace process. Pakistan also reiterated its abiding commitment towards 'a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan'.