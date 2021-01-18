TEPA Faisalabad to adopt Lahore model

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said all administrative preparations should be made to make TEPA Faisalabad function in the Lahore style because effective implementation of TEPA projects to meet the traffic challenges is the most important requirement of the time.

He said this while reviewed the required resources, issues, TEPA rules, departmental strategy for its functioning and other related matters. The meeting was attended by FDA DG Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, MPA/focal person Firdous Rai, Tepa vice chairman Sheikh Irfan, CTO Shehzada Umar Akbar, director development Dr Naveed Iftikhar, chief officer Metropolitan Corporation Naeemullah Warraich, and Traffic Planner Sheikh Shoaib.

DSP Traffic Imran Sharif and other concerned. Divisional commissioner said integrate departmental strategy to carry out transport planning and other related matters in a comprehensive manner as per future requirements including installation of traffic sign, traffic education and all concerned departments should come forward in fulfilling their responsibilities.

He said TEPA Faisalabad has prepared 112 projects in the field of road engineering and traffic management however there is a lack of funds and staff and other administrative resources for implementation while the Punjab government has requested initially provided a grant of Rs 50 million.

He told that adoption of Lahore model would make it easier to raise funds for TEPA for which relevant rules and conditions need to be applied.

MPA / Focal Person Firdous Rai said in view of the civic needs of Faisalabad, the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar has taken steps to make TEPA work in a dynamic manner which can generate its own financial resources.

TEPA vice chairman Sheikh Irfan expressed his determination to provide the best traffic management system to the city for which FDA and other department would provided facilities for successfully implement the initiatives. During the briefing, Traffic Planner Sheikh Shoaib informed about the responsibilities of TEPA and the proposed projects and said that immediately Mall Road, Agricultural University Road (Kachehri Road), Jail Road, Bilal Road and Kaleem Shaheed Road (Narwala Road) are being made model regarding management.—PR

