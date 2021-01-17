ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
ASC 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.58%)
BOP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
BYCO 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 113.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
FFL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.78%)
HASCOL 14.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
JSCL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
PAEL 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
POWER 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
PPL 97.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.49%)
PRL 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 9.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TRG 97.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Zaheer Abbasi 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has sought the services of a qualified actuarial firm to carry out actuarial valuation of the pension and general provident fund liabilities of the federal government with projected cash flows and liabilities for the next 30 years and deadline for submission of proposal 25th January 2021.

The expected deliverables will be in the shape of reports containing actuarial assessment of pension liabilities at June 30, 2020, separately for civil servants and all employees of armed forces.

The Finance Ministry stated in the letter of invitation uploaded on its website that the government has recently constituted a Pay and Pension Commission to review the existing compensation and pension system of the federal and provincial governments with a view to bring improvements, therein, by addressing any distortions and by aligning the systems with the international best practices.

The commission, therefore, needs actuarial services to assess viability of the current pension system as well as to evaluate possibilities of creating an alternative pension system.

Scope of work included reports for pension, general provident fund, and medical schemes of the federal government separately for both civil servants and military service for all forms of pension systems applicable whether contributory pension funds or gratuities paid to contract employees.

Additionally, scope of work includes policy options for a new defined contribution pension scheme for new hires in the government; the assignment is required to be completed within six months of issuance of notice to proceed by the Finance Division; the valuation methodology will conform to the requirements of the applicable professional standards including the disclosures required there under and separate reports identifying actuarial valuation results for civil servants and military service shall be presented by the Actuary.

Giving background, the Finance Ministry added that the federal government at present employs some 1.36 million individuals in a number of positions.

These 1.36 million individuals are then further sub-divided between the civil government and the military.

At present there are 1.8 million federal pensioners and the total pension bill is approximately Rs500 billion per year.

The government employment is largely pensionable service in some form and the pension scheme for regular civil servants and government servants is a defined benefit scheme. The regular pension system of the federal government is regulated through a number of laws, rules and regulations such as the Civil Servant Act of 1973 and the Civil Service Regulations (CSR) as well other statutory instruments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Finance Division finance ministry MOF pension provident fund armed forces. civil servants military service medical schemes Civil Service Regulations CSR Civil Servant Act

Pension, provident fund liabilities: MoF seeks services of actuarial firm for valuation

Senate election: ECP, JI advocate ‘secret ballot’

Arnab Goswami Whatsapp leaks: Indian conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack exposed

World migration down 30pc due to pandemic: UN

Low success rate of China’s vaccine: Only 0.27pc of population may develop immunity through vaccination

Fitch keeps Britain outlook negative, debt at AA-

Revision of CGT, other taxes: Stockbrokers propose policy measures to FBR

Unified weighted average tariff raised by Rs1.8/unit

PIA counsel to appear before London, KL courts: minister

Over 65,000 MTs of wheat reaches PQ

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.