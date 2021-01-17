UK Covid-19 variant: Three patients recover

KARACHI: Three patients who were infected by the new strain of coronavirus in UK have recovered their health, confirmed the Sindh Health Department on Saturday.

As per details, the three patients were isolated at a private hospital in Karachi after arrival in Karachi on December 29 from the UK. The relatives of the infected persons were tested negative for the new strain of the virus.

On December 29, three UK returnees were confirmed with the new strain of coronavirus by the Sindh Health Department. In a Twitter post, the department had said, “Samples of 3 UK returnees show a 95pc match to the new Coronavirus variant from UK in the first phase of Genotyping.”