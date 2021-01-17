ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
No let-up in crime in federal capital

Fazal Sher 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Despite the tall claims of the capital police high-ups, there is no let up in crime in the federal capital, as incidents of robberies, snatchings at gunpoint, motor vehicle thefts, and kidnappings significantly increased in the metropolis during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 18 cases of theft including robbery, snatchings at gunpoint, and dacoity as well as 14 cases of car thefts were reported to the city’s various police stations during the last week. The number does not include the street crimes which went unregistered due to the unwillingness of the police to register those cases.

The most active areas for criminal gangs were within the limits of Ramna, Koral, Karachi Company, Aabpara, and Sihala police stations. During last week, Ramna police station registered three cases of auto theft and one case of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. Qasim Saleem lodged a complaint with Ramna police station that unknown robbers stole cash, gold ornament, and valuables documents from his house. Another, Faisal Nadeem informed Ramna police station that two armed persons riding a bike snatched jewellery worth Rs 60,000 at gunpoint.

Auto thieves stole a car bearing registration APF worth Rs 3,500,000 belonging to Khursheed, lifted a car bearing registration number EB-7749 worth Rs 2,000,000 belonging to Shoaib Ahmed, and lifted another car bearing registration number RIB-970 of Jamat Ali worth Rs 500,000.

During the last week, Koral police station registered two cases of car lifting and one case each of robbery and snatching at gunpoint. Adnan Murtaza lodged a complaint with Koral police station that unidentified robbers riding a bike snatched cash and mobile phone worth Rs 100,000.

police robbery snatchings Gunpoint vehicle thefts kidnappings criminal gangs

