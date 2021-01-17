ANL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
Rashid calls meeting with IGP ahead of PDM protest

Fazal Sher 17 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has summoned an important meeting on January 18 to review the law and order situation in the city in the wake of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest on Jan 19 outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies will also attend the meeting, an official source said, adding that the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the IGP Punjab will participate in the meeting through video link.

The source told that the meeting will review security arrangements at the Red Zone where the PDM will hold its protest, and the security of entry and exit points of the city would come under discussion.

Another official said the Election Commission of Pakistan has written a letter to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for arranging foolproof security arrangements on Jan 19.

The development came after the 11-party alliance, which had begun the second phase of its anti-govt campaign, announced earlier this month that it would protest outside the ECP on Jan 19 against delay in the conclusion of the foreign funding case. The official while quoting the letter said the ECP has said the PDM should be allowed to protest only in a specific area adjacent to the Constitution Avenue.

If the protesters were allowed from all sides, the election officials would not be able to reach the offices, he said.

He said the ECP in its letter urged the ICT to take measures, so that its working would not be affected by the protest.

The letter further says that the ECP officials would ensure that no vehicles were parked in the parking lot, while the Science Foundation and the COMSATS would also be asked to provide assistance with the parking.

The ECP has also issued guidelines for its officers and employees in connection with the PDM’s protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

