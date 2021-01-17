Many projects including five bridges completed in PTI govt: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had completed many projects including five bridges after coming to power.

He said that the work on the drainage was on the fast-track in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in coordination with stakeholders.

He stated this while briefing the media persons after the meeting of Karachi Coordination Committee at Sindh Chief Minister House here.

Sindh Chief Minster Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, MNA Najeeb Haroon, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Spokesman for Sindh government Murtaza Wahab were also present on the occasion.

Asad Umar said that the people of Karachi were looking towards the federal and provincial governments for the commencement of work in the city.

He said that the federal and provincial governments were working on various projects on their part independently.

He said that the project of drainage system needed the collective efforts.

He said that rains took place in the metropolis in July or August.

He said that the work on the project was continue and the projects of collective attention would remain continue in the future too.

Federal Minister Asad Umar said that Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were also involved in the drainage project.

He said that the encroachments were being removed under the NED University’s design to clear the site of the project.

Replying to a question on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), he said that the work on it had started and he would take the Sindh Chief Minister and the journalists along with him to the site.

Answering another question on the Islands of Sindh, he said that the federal and provincial governments had their own viewpoint on them.

He, replying to a question on census in the metropolis, said that it was not conducted in the era of the PTI’s government whereas a committee had been formed to this effect and it would give its recommendations on the matter after detailed discussions.

Answering another question on handing over of three big hospitals of the city to the federal government, he said that it was done on the directives of the apex court and it was not the decision of the federal government.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque on the occasion said that the work on the Karachi Development Package of Rs. 1 trillion was continue with the efforts of federal, provincial governments and MQM-Pakistan.

He said that they were performing for the development of the city and the country.

On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the federal and Sindh governments had decided to jointly work on the drainage system in the city.

He said that a 6-member Karachi Coordination Committee was constituted to work on the drainage project in the metropolis and planned to work together.

Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial and the federal governments had started various projects in the city including remodeling of storm-water drains, water, drainage and transport sectors.

He said that they sat together in spite of political differences to develop the city.

Murad said that the drainage work on Mahmoodabad, Gujjar and Orangi nullas would be completed soon before the next monsoon season.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the NED University had studied the three major nullas and prepared a remodel plan.

He further said that out of 238 encroachments 205 had been removed and remaining 33 houses would be removed next week.