Pakistan
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs112,900 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs. 1300 and Rs. 1114.54 respectively.
15 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola remained unchanged on Friday and was sold at Rs. 112,900, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
Providing market details, it said the price of ten gram 24 karat gold and ten gram 22 karat also remained static at Rs. 96,794 and Rs. 88,727 per tola respectively.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs. 1300 and Rs. 1114.54 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $8 and was sold at $1847 against its sale at $1839, the association added.
