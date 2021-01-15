ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
Medical professionals are national heroes: Governor Punjab

  • The Governor Punjab said the government was using all its resources for public welfare and was working on initiatives that would provide long term solutions to the problems.
APP 15 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Pakistani medical professionals had earned great name abroad and deserved accolades and nation’s respect for being heroes.

Addressing Family Physicians Conference at the Governor’s House here, he said, "Pakistani doctors, who are making a name for themselves in the UK, USA and other countries of the world, are our pride."

Vice-Chancellor UHS Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Dr. Sohail Chughtai from London, President of the Academy of Family Physicians of Pakistan, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Mian, Senior Vice-President Dr. Saeed Ahmad, General Secretary Dr. Tariq Chaudhry, Vice-President Dr. Naheed Nadeem, Finance Secretary Dr. Ahmad Naveed Bhatti were present among others.

Hailing medical professionals for the duties rendered during the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Governor Punjab said frontline healthcare workers deserved to be appreciated because of their incredible services during coronavirus pandemic.

“During these tough times, it is responsibility of the doctors to treat every patient as their family member because there can be no greater service than the service of humanity”, he said.

About government’s health initiatives, Sarwar said Sehat Insaf Card was a historic initiative in the health sector by Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Prime Minister's Health Insurance Program was no less than a revolution in the field of health.

He said telemedicine Centers had been successfully developed during the pandemic while more centres were being set up in other areas of Punjab with one recently inaugurated in Sahiwal.

The Governor Punjab said the government was using all its resources for public welfare and was working on initiatives that would provide long term solutions to the problems.

Sarwar said the PTI government was taking practical steps for the provision of health, education facilities and clean drinking water in the country, regretting the fact that the the previous government had failed in providing clean drinking water to the people.

He said the PTI government had founded Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority which would provide clean drinking water to the people very soon.

On corruption, he said all sections of society must ensure self-accountability, adding that institutions were destroyed by crimes like corruption.

“We have to bring a system of punishment and retribution at every level in the country”, he stressed, urging that all factions had to work together for eliminating corruption.

The Governor Punjab said the country was led by honest leadership and PTI government would turn it into a truly welfare state.

He assured oppression and injustice would be eradicated from society and there would be no political interference in the institutions.

Chaudhry Sarwar said today, the country was making progress economically.

“The country is facing many challenges but Pakistan has got an honest leadership under Prime Minister Imran Khan and it will save country from bankruptcy and restore economy," he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar distributed shields to doctors for their meritorious services during coronavirus pandemic besides the families of doctors who had embraced martyrdom while fighting Covid-19.

