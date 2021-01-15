ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -11.74 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,507 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,931 Decreased By ▼ -58.35 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,110 Decreased By ▼ -68.04 (-0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold-China flips to premium after 11 months as New Year beckons

  • Singapore premiums widen to $0.80-$1.80/oz.
  • Indian premiums ease amid subdued demand.
  • A stronger yuan and lower spot gold prices also helped, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BENGALURU/MUMBAI: Physical gold in top consumer China was sold at a small premium for the first time since early 2020, as demand picked up ahead of the Chinese new year.

Dealers in China offered premiums of $0.50-$4 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices, compared with last week's $7-$10 discounts. "There's been an uptick, mostly due to higher demand ahead of Chinese new year and some economic recovery," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer for Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding demand could rise further on COVID-19 vaccine rollouts.

Chinese dealers were forced to offer steep discounts for most of last year, as the pandemic hammered the economy and retail demand.

A stronger yuan and lower spot gold prices also helped, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

Global benchmark spot gold prices slumped 2.6% last week.

In India, dealers charged premiums of up to $0.50 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies, down from last week's premium of $1.50.

"Demand is a little subdued due to price fluctuations. Consumers are on the sidelines and waiting for a clear trend," said Ashish Pethe, partner at Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers.

On Friday, local gold futures traded around 49,200 rupees per 10 grams, having hit a one-month low of 48,635 rupees earlier this week.

Jewellers could ramp up purchases for the wedding season from next week, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a gold importing bank.

Buying also picked up in Singapore due to lower spot prices, with premiums of $0.80-$1.80 charged versus $0.80-$1.30 an ounce last week.

The pick-up in demand was "encouraging", said Vincent Tie, sales manager at Silver Bullion.

Hong Kong gold was sold between a discount of $2 to a premium of about $1.50, while in Japan, gold was sold at anywhere between on par with the benchmark to a $1 premium.

gold market gold price Physical gold Gold investors

Asia Gold-China flips to premium after 11 months as New Year beckons

COAS General Bajwa visits Corps headquarters Peshawar

Remarks of British lawmakers clearly states Kashmir is not India's internal issue: Qureshi

Indus hospital committed $4.2mn fraud in TB grant: report

Govt approves increase in Petrol, Diesel rates

Sale of smuggled fuel products: Authorities seal 609 petrol pumps, seize 4.5 million litres of petrol and diesel

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters