Sports
Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
15 Jan 2021
LONDON: Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney has called time on his playing career after being named as manager of Derby County, the Championship club said on Friday.
The 35-year-old had been managing the club on an interim basis while continuing to play but will now concentrate on the role full-time.
"To be given the opportunity to follow the likes of Brian Clough, Jim Smith, Frank Lampard and Phillip Cocu is such an honour and I can promise everyone in involved in the club and all our fans," Rooney said in a statement.
"My staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club."
Comments