PTI submits proofs of ‘foreign funding’ against , PPP, PML-N to ECP

  • “We have submitted another plea to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today and sought daily hearing of the case," says Farrukh Habib.
  • He claimed that PML-N is also facing an allegation of toppling late Benazir Bhutto’s government after receiving funds from Osama Bin Laden.
BR Web Desk 15 Jan 2021

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted a new application to the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek progress in scrutiny process against PPP and PML-N in foreign funding case.

As per details, the application was moved by party leader Farrukh Habib to ECP for conducting daily hearing of the cases against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

After submitting the application, PTI leader while taking to media claimed that his party has submitted proofs of ‘foreign funding’ against two major stakeholders of 11-party alliance of the opposition aka the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He told that his party had filed a petition against PML-N in 2017 and since then dozens of session of the [ECP] scrutiny were conducted.

“We have submitted another plea to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) today and sought daily hearing of the case. Till today, no decision is made despite having clear guidance of the Supreme Court (SC).”

The PTI leader said that both political parties are just wasting time of the ECP’s scrutiny committee and the fact have been revealed now.

He claimed that PML-N is also facing an allegation of toppling late Benazir Bhutto’s government after receiving funds from Osama Bin Laden.

Farrukh Habib challenged Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Maryam Nawaz to do whatever they want to do during their protest outside ECP office on January 19.

He continued that ECP summoned leaders of both political parties on January 18, whereas, ‘proofs’ against PML-N and PPP were also provided by him.

It may be noted here that the Scrutiny Committee of the ECP had issued notices to PPP and PML-N in foreign funding case and asked to appear and submit their response on January 18.

On the other hand, the opposition parties had announced to protest outside ECP headquarters to expedite proceedings of foreign funding case against PTI.

