ANL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.19%)
ASC 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.96%)
AVN 91.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.17%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
BYCO 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
DGKC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
EPCL 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.55%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.45%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.57%)
FFL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
HUBC 86.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.23%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.66%)
MLCF 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.18%)
PAEL 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
POWER 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.03%)
PPL 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
PTC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
SNGP 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
TRG 97.38 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.29%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,869 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 24,589 Increased By ▲ 81.21 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,023 Increased By ▲ 33.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,158 Decreased By ▼ -19.53 (-0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

  • Top federal government health authorities have confirmed that Pakistan has neither placed any final order yet to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine nor has any vaccine manufacturer accepted the country’s request for supply of the vaccine.
  • Health authorities in Pakistan are aiming to vaccinate around 100 million of its adult population or at least 70-80 million people.
BR Web Desk Updated 15 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Amidst speculations about coronavirus trials in Pakistan, federal government health authorities have confirmed that Pakistan has neither placed any final order to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, nor has any vaccine manufacturer accepted the country’s request as of yet.

As reported by The News on Friday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan stated that "Although, we are striving hard to get the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine at the earliest for our frontline workers and others the final order has not yet been placed and accepted [by any vaccine manufacturer]".

He mentioned that as of yet, China's Sinopharm has submitted its data with Pakistan's Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP), and the health authorities are engaged in negotiations for the supply of vaccines, but there has been no agreement with them currently.

“The second vaccine candidate is Cansino, whose trials are currently underway and they are a couple of weeks away from submitting their data to us. We are also interested in Russian vaccine Sputnik V, who have submitted some data but we have sought more data from them,” Sultan informed.

Shedding light upon the acquisition of Western-produced vaccines, the health official stated that negotiations are underway with AstraZeneca’s manufacturer, adding that "We are trying to get AstraZeneca vaccine both through the Covax facility and through direct procurement".

Health authorities in Pakistan are aiming to vaccinate around 100 million of its adult population, or at least 70-80 million people, a procedure that will take time and a "mix-and-match" approach to vaccine the targeted population.

The authorities stated that the Chinese vaccine was only found to be 50.4% effective in Brazilian clinical trials which shows that more data is required as using a 50% effective vaccine would be a total waste of efforts and resources.

“We need to assess the data of the vaccine’s efficacy ourselves before selecting it for the population. We would prefer a vaccine which has an emergency use authorization either from US FDA, European authorities or the World Health Organisation or its data shows at least 80-90 percent efficacy and safety,” according to a DRAP official.

China Pakistan pandemic Public health COVID 19 vaccine

Pakistan has not placed any orders for the coronavirus vaccine yet: Report

Indonesia quake kills at least 35, injures hundreds

Britain's arms sale to India will contribute to shedding blood of Kashmiri people, Shah tells UK Parliament

Classes 9 to 12 to reopen from January 18 as scheduled: Education minister

At 15.97%, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Govt decides today on reopening of schools from January 18

WEF targets Marina Bay Sands for Singapore's 'Davos' summit

Biden's inauguration rehearsal postponed over security concerns, Politico says

Govt avoids making power tariff hike announcement

'We cannot afford inaction' on US economy: Biden

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters