FBI has arrested more than 100 people over Capitol siege, looks now to inauguration
- We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week.
15 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested more than 100 people over last week's violent siege of the US Capitol, and is now looking into individuals who could possibly threaten the safety of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, its director said on Thursday.
"We're looking at individuals who may have an eye towards repeating that same kind of violence that we saw last week," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a special briefing for outgoing Vice President Mike Pence on inauguration security. "From January 6th alone, we've already identified over 200 suspects. So we know who you are, if you're out there, and FBI agents are coming to find you."
