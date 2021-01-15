Japan take action to curb illegitimate used cars trade in Pakistan

The Japanese government has announced to take action against clearance of used vehicles on the basis of fake/forged documents amid increasing agitation among the Pakistani business community in Japan.

“In view of the media reports regarding recent frauds unearthed by Pakistan Customs in Karachi regarding clearance of used vehicles on the basis of fake/forged documents and in response to the increasing agitation among the Pakistani business community in Japan, the Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo is taking all legal measures both in Pakistan and Japan to address the matter under applicable laws; and, to mitigate any possible unease that might be caused to legitimate trade,” stated Pakistan Embassy in Japan.

The embassy stated that on December 24th 2020, Trade & Investment Counsellor (TIC) reported to the relevant authorities in Pakistan – Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement) Karachi, Federal Board of Revenue and Ministry of Commerce, submission of fake/forged documents for clearance of a vehicle in Karachi bearing fake seals/stamps of the Embassy and forged signatures of TIC.

“As a result of an inquiry initiated by FBR/Customs on this incident report, additional cases of fraud have also been unearthed by the authorities for which legal action has already been initiated by Pakistan Customs in Karachi in the form of FIRs against Customs Clearing Agents involved. Whereas, in Japan, Trade & Investment Section has already reported the matter to relevant authorities for verification and further investigation.”

It informed that the Mission intimated the customs authorities well in time to avoid wrongful clearance of the vehicle fraudulently on the basis of fake/forged documents, it has already proposed to review the scheme of importing used vehicles in Pakistan and automating clearance process for vehicles as a module of WEBOC to avoid such exploitation and frauds in future.

“In order to support and facilitate legitimate commercial activity, Trade & Investment Section has been processing all valid cases submitted by overseas Pakistanis living in Japan in routine without any delays; and, the Embassy will continue to support efficient clearance on the ports,” it said.

The embassy said that the customs authorities in Karachi have assured the Embassy of smooth clearance of genuine cases of import of used vehicles in Pakistan.