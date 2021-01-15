World
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 137,916
- The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher.
15 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 16,468 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 more fatalities on Thursday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,588,369 infections and 137,916 deaths.
The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.
