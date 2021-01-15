ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
World

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 137,916

  • The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexico reported 16,468 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 more fatalities on Thursday, according to the health ministry, bringing its total to 1,588,369 infections and 137,916 deaths.

The real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said, because of a lack of widespread testing.

Mexico coronavirus cases Biotech ministry data widespread testing

