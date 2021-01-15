World
Japan to spend $7.2bn in coronavirus emergency reserves to back shorter business hours
15 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's cabinet decided on Friday to spend 741.8 billion yen ($7.15 billion) in emergency reserves to back businesses complying with shorter hours to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further, the finance ministry said.
The spending will leave the government with 5.66 trillion yen in coronavirus emergency reserves earmarked in the state budget, it said.
