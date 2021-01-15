ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
PM to inaugurate Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project today

  • The project will be completed at a cost of over Rs5 billion under public-private partnership
  • The road will connect the two industrial cities and it will be maintained by a private company for the next 25 years
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking ceremony of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road project today, Radio Pakistan reported. The project will be completed at a cost of over Rs5 billion.

As per details, the road will connect the two industrial cities and it will be maintained by a private company for the next 25 years. The 43 kilometers road project will be completed under public-private partnership.

The prime minister will arrive in Lahore today for a day-long visit. During the visit, Imran will hold important meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, high officials and other noted personalities.

CM Buzdar will brief the prime minister about the provincial matters. The prime minister will also chair a meeting pertaining to universal health coverage plan. He will also inaugurate “inspector-less regime” program to facilitate the industries and factories.

