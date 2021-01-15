ANL 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.08%)
ASC 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
AVN 91.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.55%)
DGKC 112.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.14%)
EPCL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
FFBL 27.77 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.87%)
FFL 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 86.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.03%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
JSCL 29.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
MLCF 43.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.43%)
PAEL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.45%)
POWER 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.78%)
PPL 97.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
PTC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
SNGP 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.83%)
TRG 97.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (2.3%)
UNITY 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (0.18%)
BR30 24,653 Increased By ▲ 144.76 (0.59%)
KSE100 46,084 Increased By ▲ 94.85 (0.21%)
KSE30 19,191 Increased By ▲ 13.48 (0.07%)
Indian shares edge lower as Infosys, HDFC Bank weigh; Airtel jumps

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.
Reuters 15 Jan 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged lower on Friday, dragged down by index heavyweights Infosys and HDFC Bank, while Bharti Airtel rose after MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it would review the weight of the telecom operator's stock.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 14,529 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.4% at 49,600.11 by 0411 GMT.

Bharti Airtel jumped 4.8% after the MSCI Global Standard Indexes said it will review the weight of the stock in February.

Infosys Ltd was down 1.3%, while HDFC Bank fell 0.7%, dragging down the Nifty 50 index.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday, saying bold investment was needed to jump-start the economy.

Indian shares US President elect Joe Biden benchmark S&P BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index HDFC Bank India's Infosys Ltd MSCI Global Standard Indexes

