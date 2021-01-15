Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm resolve to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan, on Thursday, reaffirmed their resolve to comprehensively upgrade cooperation in areas such as political, security, trade and economic, energy, connectivity, education, and cultural arenas.

The two sides expressed this resolve during bilateral talks in which Pakistan was represented by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmlood Qureshi and Azerbaijan's delegation was led by its visiting Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, here at the Foreign Office.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the exceptional quality of Pakistan-Azerbaijan political ties and underscored the importance of building a stronger economic relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated his counterpart on Azerbaijan's historic victory in the recent conflict on Nagorno-Karabakh and expressed support for rehabilitation and reconstruction activities in the newly-liberated territories.

Both sides reviewed with satisfaction the level of cooperation in the international fora, especially at the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and reiterated the determination to continue mutual collaboration and support on their respective core issues in the global and regional forums.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's steadfast support to the just and legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

As member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, Azerbaijan has consistently advocated the principled and legitimate right of the people of the IIOJK to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Qureshi underscored the importance of an inclusive and broad-based political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan, and highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

Expressing satisfaction at the successful conclusion of 2nd Trilateral Meeting of Pakistan-Turkey and Azerbaijan held in Islamabad on 13 Jan, the two sides underlined that trilateral cooperation may be enhanced through specific projects.

At the conclusion of delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers signed an MoU of cooperation in the field of natural emergencies/disasters.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and maintain high-level exchanges to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The visiting Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov also planted a sapling at the Foreign Office.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited Pakistan from January 13-14, 2021, primarily to participate in the 2nd Trilateral Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan-Turkey-Azerbaijan, held on Wednesday.

In the trilateral meeting concluded with signing of the 'Islamabad Declaration' in which the three sides expressed desire for further deepening cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including political, strategic, trade, economic, peace and security, science and technology, and cultural fields.

