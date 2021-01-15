British court's order: NA body seeks NAB briefing

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has sought briefing from the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other relevant federal secretaries on debit of Rs450 crores from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission, London over non-payment of penalty by the NAB to the foreign asset recovery firm, Broadsheet LLC.

The committee to be chaired by Malik Mohammad Ehsan Tiwana on January 18, 2021 at the Parliament House, to discuss agenda items including British Court's order to debit Rs450 crores from the accounts of the Pakistan High Commission, London over non-payment of penalty by the NAB to Broadsheet LLC; British Court's denial of Pakistan's claim to British Pounds 35 million in Nizam of Hyderabad case; and briefing on legal expertise in Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Law and Justice in the context of dealing with various cases and agreements/treaties with foreign governments/countries.

The committee has also requested the chairman NAB, the secretary Ministry of Law, Controller General of Accounts, Auditory General of Pakistan, Director (NASA), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant departments to brief the committee.

