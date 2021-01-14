Govt to complete its constitutional tenure

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its constitutional tenure and it would win the next general elections with thumping majority due to its five years performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political parties had changed their decisions for different interests but PTI's politics was based on the principles and it would never make any compromise in that regard.

The minister said holding protest against the government was the constitutional right of opposition and they could enjoy their right, adding the government would not create hurdles against their protest.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition was just alleging baseless allegation on the government regarding rigging in the general elections of 2018, but if they had solid evidences about the matter then they should present before the courts.

Shafqat Mehmood said the government could not ignore the massive corruption which had made ruthlessly during the previous governments, adding the present government had adopted strict and principle based stance against corruption.