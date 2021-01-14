ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Finance Minister urges timely release of NGMS spectrum

  • The minister emphasized that the whole process of spectrum auction must be transparent for strengthening and expanding communications and IT Services across the country.
APP 14 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Thursday urged upon the consultants to follow a proactive approach and meet the given deadlines for the release of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee for the release of NGMS spectrum in Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The minister emphasized that the whole process of spectrum auction must be transparent for strengthening and expanding communications and IT Services across the country.

The Finance Minister stated that the auction of spectrum would contribute towards overall economic growth through digitalization and improve the quality of broadband services in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Chairman PTA briefed the Advisory Committee about the latest developments in the sale of available spectrum of next generation mobile services in the country.

The Committee was also briefed that the hiring process for the consultants was completed in December 2020 as per procedure and newly hired consultants were on board for the sale of available spectrum within the current financial year.

The next follow-up meeting of the Advisory Committee is expected to take place in March, 2021, the statement added.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry; Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin ul Haque; Adviser to the PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood; Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Aamir Azeem Bajwa; Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

