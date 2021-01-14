Pakistan
Panama Papers, Broadsheet exposed black money of corrupt mafia: Shibli
14 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the Panama Papers and Broadsheet have exposed the black money of the corrupt mafia.
In a tweet, the minister said these were not of the government's inventions but international revelations.
He said that Broadsheet related incidents show how irreparable damage has been done to the country by past NROs.
The corrupt rulers of the past filled their coffers by looting the national resources, he remarked.
